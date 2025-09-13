Norway Savings Bank Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $545.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.52 and a 12 month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,018.95. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $10,744,318 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.