Capital Market Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,402,000 after purchasing an additional 190,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after acquiring an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,740,000 after acquiring an additional 104,095 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

