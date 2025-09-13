Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Rubrik accounts for 7.0% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rubrik by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,512,000 after acquiring an additional 616,917 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,035,000 after purchasing an additional 293,275 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $85,331,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,352,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 236,181 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $176,420.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,839.55. The trade was a 41.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $791,260.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654.34. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,586 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,628. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

