Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $210.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.63 and its 200-day moving average is $192.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

