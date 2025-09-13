Oracle Corporation $ORCL Holdings Raised by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $292.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $820.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

