InvesTrust Has $2.48 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

InvesTrust decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,101 shares during the quarter. InvesTrust’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth about $2,810,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 336,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 37,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $288.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.