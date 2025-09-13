JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 76,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $306.88 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $307.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

