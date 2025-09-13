Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Sells 157 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $335.42 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $235.30 and a 52 week high of $338.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.64. The company has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

