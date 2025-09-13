First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 53 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,084,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,527,000 after buying an additional 969,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $754.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $741.03 and its 200 day moving average is $777.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $942.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

