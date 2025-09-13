HBW Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,095,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $271.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

