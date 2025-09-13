Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,969 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $127,892,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $38.65 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

