First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $23.84 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after buying an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,685,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,770,000 after buying an additional 1,297,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $604.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $605.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.76 and a 200-day moving average of $546.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

