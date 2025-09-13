Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $324.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.73.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

