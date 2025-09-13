Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 90.0% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

TSM opened at $259.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $264.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.