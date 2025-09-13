Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $449.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.71. The firm has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.