Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Position Trimmed by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.9% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $293.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.18 and a 1 year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

