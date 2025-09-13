Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.3% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $586.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $587.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.50.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.