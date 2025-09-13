Helen Stephens Group LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

