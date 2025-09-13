AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Takes $2.55 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 677,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 123,121 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 827,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 267,578 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 273,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.