GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,461 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $58,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after acquiring an additional 892,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after acquiring an additional 868,927 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in GE Vernova by 627.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,946,000 after buying an additional 799,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $223,556,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:GEV opened at $625.99 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.01 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $608.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.18.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

