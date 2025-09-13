First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paychex were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $135.11 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $149.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.