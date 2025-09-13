Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.9% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $754.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $741.03 and its 200 day moving average is $777.36. The stock has a market cap of $714.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $942.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.35.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

