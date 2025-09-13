Kera Capital Partners Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $141.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.45. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

