The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 410,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,747,000 after buying an additional 82,083 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,439,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

