Cullen Investment Group LTD. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $4,674,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 340,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 43,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

Shares of FI opened at $134.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.22 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.13.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

