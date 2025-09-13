Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

