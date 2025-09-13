AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases New Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 27.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.1% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.4%

FedEx stock opened at $229.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.77 and a 200 day moving average of $227.62.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.