AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases New Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 27.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.1% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Stock Up 0.4%
FedEx stock opened at $229.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.77 and a 200 day moving average of $227.62.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Tesla’s U.S. Market Is At An 8-Year Low… How Bad Could It Get?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Congress: The Biggest Trades Impacting Markets Today
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Companies Boosting Buybacks While Others Pull Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.