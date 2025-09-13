Burkett Financial Services LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Burkett Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $604.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $585.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $605.98. The firm has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

