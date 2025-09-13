Private Client Services LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $190.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.90. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

