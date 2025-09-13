Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $215.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.87 and a 200 day moving average of $199.54. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $216.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

