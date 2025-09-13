Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.