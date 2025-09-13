Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Deere & Company by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 21,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $471.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $386.42 and a 1 year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.