Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,757,148,000 after buying an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after buying an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 734,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,345,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,403,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,925.32. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $107.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

