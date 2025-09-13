Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 282,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 172,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

