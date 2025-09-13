Militia Capital Partners LP Invests $94,000 in Halliburton Company $HAL

Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.10. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.Halliburton’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

