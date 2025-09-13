Integrity Alliance LLC. Takes $418,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,880 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of AMAT opened at $167.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.