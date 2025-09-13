Voya Investment Management LLC Has $76.23 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 770,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $76,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,536,000. Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 127,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,309.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.54 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

