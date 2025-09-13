First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 35,697 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 154,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 7,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $67,333,000. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,582,614 shares of company stock worth $980,712,097 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 8.9%

NYSE:ANET opened at $139.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $156.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

