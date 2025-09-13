Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 120,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 334,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $49.13 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

