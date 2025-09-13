Militia Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 3,700 Halliburton Company $HAL

Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 450.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $759,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506,472 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,813,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $274,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,105 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,113,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $155,088,000 after acquiring an additional 193,022 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,279,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $133,949,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Melius assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.05.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

