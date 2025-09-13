Norway Savings Bank Sells 550 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.