Kera Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 673 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $646.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $725.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.