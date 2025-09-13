Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,549,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,129,000 after buying an additional 292,267 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $293,002,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,901,000 after purchasing an additional 257,275 shares during the period. Nipun Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. now owns 1,749,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,087,000 after purchasing an additional 136,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after purchasing an additional 158,151 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

