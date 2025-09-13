Trust Co of the South Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Trust Co of the South boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VOO opened at $604.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $585.76 and a 200 day moving average of $546.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $605.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.