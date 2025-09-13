Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 700 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 1.5% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.4%

MAA stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.32 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.