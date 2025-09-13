Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,800 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MAA stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.56. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.69%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.