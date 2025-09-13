Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Holdings Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

SCHD opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

