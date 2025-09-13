Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $449.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.67 and a 200 day moving average of $508.71. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

