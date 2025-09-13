Doliver Advisors LP Sells 700 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.8% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,188 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,662,000 after acquiring an additional 457,045 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,832,000 after acquiring an additional 580,850 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,416,000 after acquiring an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

