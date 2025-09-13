Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) & First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Head to Head Contrast

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Honeywell International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Honeywell International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Honeywell International and First Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 0 8 8 1 2.59 First Pacific 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Honeywell International presently has a consensus target price of $254.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. Given Honeywell International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than First Pacific.

Honeywell International has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Pacific has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Honeywell International pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell International has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honeywell International and First Pacific”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $38.50 billion 3.49 $5.71 billion $8.79 24.06 First Pacific $10.06 billion 0.37 $600.30 million N/A N/A

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than First Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Honeywell International and First Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 14.30% 37.37% 8.87% First Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Honeywell International beats First Pacific on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services. Its Honeywell Building Technologies segment provides software applications for building control and optimization; sensors, switches, control systems, and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; and installation, maintenance, and upgrades of systems. The company’s Performance Materials and Technologies segment offers automation control, instrumentation, and software and related services; catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting; and materials to manufacture end products, such as bullet-resistant armor, nylon, computer chips, and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as provides materials based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology. Its Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides personal protective equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls for sensing and productivity solution; cloud-based notification and emergency messaging; mobile devices and software; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and bioethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; provision of water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services; and operation of toll roads and rails, as well as distribution of electricity. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

